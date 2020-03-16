NSIC, Summit Leagues Cancelled

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics and cancel the remaining 2020 conference competition and championships due to concerns of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The conference will re-evaluate on or before April 1.

The NSIC stated that the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is its top priority.

Late last week Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced that all spring sports had been canceled. The cancellation includes all non-conference, conference and championship competitions for Summit League members through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app