NSIC & Summit Weekend Games Adjusted, Canceled

January 28 - According to Dan Genzler of USF, the games on January 29-30 involving No. 19 University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball and Minnesota State, Mankato at the Bresnan Arena in Mankato, Minn., have been adjusted due to COVID-19 testing protocols. The original schedule called for USF-MSU to play games on January 29-30 but due to testing protocols, the schedule has been adjusted to play one day at 2 pm, Sunday, January 31 at Mankato, Minn., contingent on testing protocols.

South Dakota State's men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Denver have been canceled in accordance with Summit League COVID-19 protocols.

University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team (4-0) is on the move as the Coo is now ranked number-19 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches poll. The Cougars have been idle since January 9 due to COVID-19 protocols and are set to face Minnesota State in Mankato, MN this Friday and Saturday.

A release from Dan Genzler at the University of Sioux Falls tells us the women's basketball games against Minnesota State this weekend have been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols. The games will not be rescheduled.

After a split against Winona State last weekend the Augustana University men's team (5-3) head to Fayette, Iowa for games Friday and Saturday against Upper Iowa (3-5).

Coming off a weekend where they only were able to play one of the scheduled doubleheaders against Winona State, the Augie women's team is at the Sanford Pentagon this Friday and Saturday to face Upper Iowa.

South Dakota State University (13-2) has a perfect conference record and riding a 10-game win streak. This Friday and Saturday they take the show on the road to Denver. The Jackrabbit men’s team (10-3) also faces the Pioneers this weekend.

The University of South Dakota women (10-3), ranked #5 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll this week and holding on to a 6-0 Summit League record will be at home without an opponent as the double-header against Omaha has been canceled.

USD men, who are 6-0 in Summit League play are still scheduled to take on the Mavericks Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.

