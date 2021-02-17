NSIC Regular Season Wraps for USF & Augustana Basketball

With an 8-5 overall record and 6-5 inside the NSIC South Division, the Augustana Vikings men's basketball team is riding back-to-back wins over inner-city rival University of Sioux Falls. That momentum and a 3-game win streak is leading the way to the final games of the regular season in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Led by NSIC South Division Player of the Week Tyler Riemersma, the Vikings will play host to #1 Wayne State Friday and Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Meanwhile, the University of Sioux Falls (6-4) will be traveling to Marshall, Minnesota to conclude their season against Southwest Minnesota State (2-&). This shortened season the Coo had four games on back-to-back weekends in January canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Turning to the women's games, Augustana (9-4) is at Wayne State (6-8). And the University of Sioux Falls (7-4) is hosting Southwest Minnesota State (8-4) at the Stewart Center.

Looking ahead, the NSIC Tournament begins Thursday, February 25 here in Sioux Falls.