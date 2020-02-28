NSIC Quarterfinal Round-Four Sioux Falls Teams

The quarterfinal round of the 2020 NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament begins Saturday, February 29 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

After opening-round wins both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University, men's and women's teams will play on. Men will take to the court Saturday. The women play continues on Sunday, March 1.

First up is #3 Augustana playing top seed Northern State at 12:00 PM. In game-3 with five straight opening-round victories the University of Sioux Falls is up against Minnesota State at 5:30 PM.

The women's quarterfinals take over on Sunday, March 1 with our hometown teams back to back in the evening session. The University of Sioux Falls coming off a huge first-round win over Minot State is paired against Winona State at 5:30 PM. Then Augustana University takes on St. Cloud State at 8:00 PM.

