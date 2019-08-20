NSIC Preseason Cross Country Rankings Released

The 2019-2020 NSIC Cross Country season is about to start and the preseason rankings for both men and women were released on Tuesday.

Over the last few years, the Augustana University cross country teams have been the most consistent and have produced a large number of successful runners, but they don't find themselves atop the preseason standings.

The University of Mary sits atop the women's standings and the defending NSIC champs, the University of Sioux Falls sits at #1 on the men's side.

Augustana is ranked second in both the men's and women's standings.

As you can see, USF has emerged as a great program as well and will look to continue that success in 2019.

Here is a look at the rest of the 2019 rankings.

