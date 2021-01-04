NSIC Men’s Basketball: Augustana & USF Basketball Sweep

The Augustana University men's basketball team had a strong opening weekend of the 2021 season while on the road in Moorhead, Minnesota winning Saturday 74-69. Then in Sunday's contest 89-79. The Vikings sweep was highlighted by Junior Michael Schaefer who in two nights totaled 43 points.

The No. 16 Vikings will once again be on the road this weekend when they travel to Mankato, Minnesota, to face Minnesota State Friday and Saturday.

The University of Sioux Falls also opened the season going 2-0 against U-Mary Saturday and Sunday.

Junior Chase Grinde had the hot hand for the Cougars with 16 points in the opener to lead Sioux Falls to a 71-68 win in game one.

Then to push USF to its 5th straight win over the Marauders, sophomore guard Jack Thompson would net 18 in game-two for a 71-68 overtime win on Sunday.

USF is back at the Stewart Center this Friday and Saturday to host Upper Iowa.