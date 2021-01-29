Will fans be able to attend the 2021 NSIC/Sanford Health Men's and Women's Basketball Championships at the Sanford Pentagon?

Sadly, the answer to that is no. The NSIC has announced its winter championship format. All three championship events that will be held in February will not include spectators. This includes the NSIC Swimming and Diving, Indoor Track & Field, and the basketball tournaments.

In a statement released by the league, the NSIC says the decision to not allow spectators at the event was made to limit risk for its student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

“Our league is thrilled to be moving forward with our winter championships. We are fortunate to have facilities like the Sanford Pentagon, Myers Field House, and the Hulbert Aquatic Center to host these championships, which are all well-seasoned in hosting events during the pandemic. The decision to not allow spectators was difficult, knowing that having family, friends, and fans at NSIC championships is an integral part of the student-athlete experience. However, given the nature and impact of bringing multiple teams to one championship site during the pandemic, it became a decision that was necessary to provide a safe environment for our student-athletes and coaches,” - NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind.

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise following the decision by the Summit League to not allow spectators at this year's event. The Summit League also moved its tournaments from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to the Sanford Pentagon for 2021.

The NSIC/Sanford Health Men's and Women's Basketball Championships are another great basketball tournament that we all look forward to here in Sioux Falls each February. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the games live on MidcoSN or on the NSIC Network. The tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon on February 25-28.

Source: NSIC

Enter your number to get our free mobile app