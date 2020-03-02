NSIC Championship Tuesday is Set

Both the men's and women's NSIC Tournament Championship games are set for Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon.

On the men's side of the brackets, Minnesota State will take on Northern State.

Northern State is the No.1 overall seed and will look to control the tempo and play to their strengths down low against a very talented Mavericks squad.

Game time is set for 5:00 PM and will precede the women's title game.

The nightcap will feature St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth.

Minnesota-Duluth took down Minnesota State in the first semi-final game on Monday and St Cloud State upset USF to advance to the final.

Game time is set for 8:00 PM for the women's title game and tickets for the championship session get you access to both games.

Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com and at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.