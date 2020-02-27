NSIC Basketball Tournament Round-1

The University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball Team rolled into the postseason as Chase Grinde and his 20 points let the Cougars to a 79-68 opening round win of the NSIC Tournament Wednesday night. USF advances to face Minnesota State on Saturday in the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Augustana men’s team advanced, topping St. Cloud State 75-67. Five Vikings scored in double figures led by Michael Schaefer with 17 points. The Vikings advance to the quarterfinal round on Saturday against Northern State.

Augustana women get a first-round win beating Bemidji State, 75-56. A strong defensively played game and Hannah Mitby's 19 points move the Vikings to the semifinal round to face St. Cloud State this Sunday.

A 21 point game from Mariah Szymanski led the University of Sioux Falls Women to an opening-round win over Minot State 83-52. It was the Cougars' fifth straight opening-round win. The Cougars will face Winona State on Sunday.

