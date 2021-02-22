NSIC Basketball Tournament Bracket is Set for Sanford Pentagon

No one knew how the 2020-2021 College Basketball season would go across the country and although there have been many interruptions, the season is winding down and conference tournaments are on the horizon.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is no different as they prepare for their men's and women's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2021 men's and women's NSIC Basketball Tournament brackets have been released.

Augustana will start their NSIC tournament off on Friday against the No.1 seed Northern State.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fans allowed at the games, however, they be seen on Midco Sports Network.

For more information on the 2021 NSIC Basketball Tournament, the teams involved and their rosters, you can visit their website.