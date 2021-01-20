NSIC and Summit League Basketball Returns this Weekend

The University of Sioux Falls Women's basketball team is making noise after starting the season with four straight wins which have earned them a number six ranking in the D2SIDA Central Region National Poll.

Anna Goodhope was picked as the NSIC South Division Player of the Week after an impressive performance against Winona State last weekend.

The Cougars will travel to Concordia-St. Paul this Friday and Saturday.

USF men's team has move up to number 20 in the NABC NCAA DII poll. The Coo (4-0) is coming off a weekend where games were cancelled with Winona State and will be home this Friday and Saturday against Concordia St. Paul at the Stewart Center.

The Augustana Viking ladies (3-3) pack their gear and travel to Winona State. The Warriors are looking for their first win of the season.

The Augustana men's basketball team love playing at the Sanford Pentagon and are coming off a sweep of the Golden Bears and now get to see Winona State for the first time this season who are also coming off back to back wins.

Turning to the Summit League, South Dakota State University women are perfect in conference play (4-0), 11-2 overall and look to improve on that when they face North Dakota Friday and Saturday at Frost Arena.

After having their games canceled last weekend with Omaha, the Jackrabbit men's team is ready for the Eagles this weekend.

USD ladies, also 4-0 in conference play are riding a five game win streak. Both Coyote women's and men's team are in Macomb, Illinois this Friday and Saturday to play Western Illinois.

