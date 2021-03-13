NPS Says “No” to 4th of July Fireworks at Mount Rushmore

Last year, Mount Rushmore saw its first Fourth of July Fireworks celebration since 2009. It now appears that was a one-off.

In a letter from the National Park Service, the South Dakota Department of Tourism was given a lengthy list of reasons why they will not be permitting fireworks at the park in 2021.

In the letter, which was obtained by Dakota News Now, the NPS (which is in charge of all National Parks and Monuments) is airing on the side of caution.

Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event. -National Park Service

Some tribal leaders also voiced their opposition to the event taking place again this year.

Other South Dakotans though are very much in favor of seeing the fireworks celebration continue at the famous landmark, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

It was Governor Noem who is largely responsible for bringing the fireworks back to Mount Rushmore last year, after an 11-year absence.

At the time, many emphasized the need for safety and were worried that the fireworks would easily ignite fire to the dry trees in the area.

Everything did turn out fine at last year's celebration though, and it even brought a visit from then-President, Donald Trump.

It appears that Governor Noem isn't giving up on the fireworks just yet, however.

