It was a Sunday night (May 2), when someone committed a burglary on Parker Hanson's and his roommates' vehicles. They were parked in the driveway of the home they share about two blocks from the Augie campus. Before you ask, yes they were unlocked, an admitted error.

What was stolen was more than a monetary loss. What the burglar stole was a large part of Parker's life.

Parker is a pitcher for the Augustana Vikings baseball team. The backpack that was taken contained his prosthetic batting arm and all of the attachments.

He said then, that he has "relied on prosthetics for specialized activities throughout my whole life" and when this person took the backpack they took away his ability to do things he does every day.

Parker Hanson is not unfamiliar with adversity. He was born without his left hand. Imagine yourself as a child with sports dreams and you're minus one of your mitts. It wasn't easy and let's be honest, kids can be cruel.

This young man has quietly gone about inspiring people by example his whole life. He will graduate from Augustana University this spring with a Master of Arts in Sports Administration and is "going into the financial advising industry following graduation this May".

The good news is that someone returned the bag with the attachments. The not-so-good news was - - the vital prosthetic arm was still missing.

On Tuesday this week (May 10), Augustana began a fundraiser to raise money for a new one for Parker. An hour later, Millenium Recycling announced that two of their workers had found it and it was returned.

Later that day Parker also was informed that he would be receiving a free replacement arm from a Minneapolis hospital that specializes in orthopedics. So in typical fashion Parker is making sure that any monies raised go to charity.

Now that is the kind of fairy tale ending we could use more of these days.

Sources: Parker Hanson, Barb Hanson, and Dakota News Now