Some stores aren't wasting any time getting the shelves filled with Christmas decorations and trees. Imagine walking through Menard's to get a new hammer when all of a sudden you're swept up in a tinsel wonderland - and autumn literally just began.

It's difficult getting in the holiday mood when it's 83 degrees. I haven't even picked out my pumpkin yet. I haven't overdosed on nougat-filled Halloween candy yet. I haven't even purchased all of the Oktoberfest Beer Sampler packs.

Danny V_TSM

I don't want to sound like the Grinch but they had everything but Who pudding and Who hash - and I'm not talking about the classic rock band. I'm surprised they didn't have Santa hanging out by the lumber and insulation.

Just so you can enjoy this as much as I did, I've included a few pictures. Don't worry Menards, I still love you. Just don't bother with the egg nog. I'll just go straight to the rum.