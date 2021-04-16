Northern State’s Parker Fox Transferring to Minnesota

The transfer portal in college basketball is so entertaining right now with players transferring all over the country and creating what should be a very exciting season of college basketball.

Regionally we have seen many players decide to try a different program moving forward including a star right here in the state of South Dakota.

Northern State star Parker Fox has decided to transfer and announced his decision on Thursday.

Over the last two seasons, Fox has led Northern State in scoring and averaged almost 20 PPG in 2019-2020.

This is a great get for the Gophers who are pushing the reset button on the program with a new head coach and are trying to acquire as much talent as possible in order to get off on the right foot with the new regime.

Fox will certainly help that effort and I am very intrigued to see his transition from the NSIC at the DII level to the Big 10.

For more information on the University of Minnesota basketball team, their roster, and ticket information, you can visit their website.