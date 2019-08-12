Northern State Headlines NSIC Preseason Volleyball Rankings

The Northern State volleyball team headlines the pre-season rankings in the NSIC as it was announced on Monday.

Northern State shared the regular season title a year ago and went all the way to the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

They have proven to be one of the best programs in the NSIC and look to build on that momentum this year.

Non-conference matches will begin on September 5 and the NSIC schedule starts September 20.

This years NSIC Volleyball Tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon from November 22-24.

Here is the rest of the pre season rankings.

1. Northern State (6) 209

2. Concordia-St. Paul (5) 203

2. Minnesota Duluth (4) 203

4. Wayne State 178

5. Southwest Minnesota State (1) 170

6. Minnesota State 146

7. Winona State 135

8. St. Cloud State 126

9. Upper Iowa 125

10. Sioux Falls 114

11. Augustana 78

12. MSU Moorhead 76

13. Bemidji State 43

14. Minot State 42

15. Minnesota Crookston 38

16. University of Mary 34

*first place votes in ( )