Northern State Claims 3rd Straight NSIC Championship

Saul Phillips and his Northern State Wolves capture their 3rd straight NSIC basketball title beating Minnesota State Mankato 80-59. Mason Stark racks 27 points. Parker Fox led the team with 29 points takes MVP honors.

The Wolves made Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference history as well becoming just the second team in league history to win three straight tournament championships.

The tournament title gives the Wolves an automatic berth to the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

The Wolves will now await their opponent in the opening round, with the announcement being made during the NCAA Selection Show set to air on NCAA.com at 9:30 PM on Sunday, March 8.

The Northern Sun announced the All-Tournament Team:

Parker Fox (NSU) - MVP

Mason Stark (NSU)

Gabe King (NSU)

Cameron Kirksey (MSU)

Kevin Krieger (MSU)

Source: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Enter your number to get our free mobile app