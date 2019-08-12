Northbound I-29 Closed at Harrisburg for Investigation

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office announced a closure on northbound I-29.

From the Sheriff's Facebook post:

I-29 is closed at MM71 NB (Tea/Harrisburg) exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating an incident in this area. If you are going north on I-29 you will need to exit at MM71. Take 273rd St east to 472nd Ave (Louise Ave) and follow that north until you get to the round-a-bout at 271st St. You then can take 271st St back west toward I-29 and get on from there. We will give updates as soon as we are able.

As of right now it is unknown what the nature of the investigation is.

