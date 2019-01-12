North Dakota’s Best Winter Destination (Yes, Such a Thing Exists)

Everyone in North Dakota is well aware of the brutal winters that come through our state every year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a certain destination for the season.

Believe it or not, there are lots of people around the country outside North Dakota that assume winter is year-round in North Dakota and that the high temperature is below zero on a daily basis during the coldest months of the season. And while North Dakotans know it can certainly seem brutal at times, there are ways to enjoy the winter months in the Peace Garden State. Maybe you could even take a vacation to the 'Best Winter Destination' in the state.

Reader's Digest has found the best winter destination for each state throughout the country, and yes, North Dakota even has one. Their pick was the city of Medora. Here's what RD had to say about the destination:

This frontier town that’s one of North Dakota’s top tourist destinations has a rustic charm in winter. Bully Pulpit Golf Course, one of the top in the country, turns into a skier’s paradise with miles of groomed cross-country trails that can also be used for snowshoeing and fat-biking. Visitors can also venture to Theodore Roosevelt National Park , where the U.S. president hunted and ranched, to see the colorful layers of North Dakota’s badlands topped with snow. Then, head back to downtown Medora, which looks like the set of a Hollywood western.

It would be tough to argue against any of that for a destination to seek out during the winter months. Even after the holidays, if you still need some time off, feel free to head to Medora and check out what it has to offer.