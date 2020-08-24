North Dakota State Football to Host Central Arkansas this October

Hold on! There will be some regional college football this fall as North Dakota State has announced a non-conference game against Central Arkansas.

Yahoo Sports! reported earlier today that NDSU agreed to play a "showcase" game this October against Central Arkansas. The game would give NFL prospect Trey Lance, along with the rest of NDSU, a chance to showcase their talent and cap off the now set fall practice schedule. The news comes a few weeks after NDSU said that they wouldn't have any fall football games and the postponement of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

Now NDSU has confirmed the non-conference event for October 3rd at the FargoDome.

Central Arkansas has made the NCAA FCS Playoff field in three of the last four seasons. The two teams have agreed on a three-year contract of games that continues in 2023 (Fargo), and 2025 (Conway, Arkansas).

North Dakota State Athletic Director Matt Larsen said in the official press release that it is beneficial for the school to hold a game following a fall practice schedule.

"Due to the challenge completing a full non-conference schedule, we took a pause to consider all our options for this fall, knowing full well it could mean not having the opportunity to play," Larsen said. "Upon further consideration, coupled with recent information provided by the NCAA, we felt it was in the best interest of our football program to practice and play one game this fall."

Fans will be allowed to attend the game, however, tickets will be limited. All fans must wear a mask to enter the building and there will not be any tailgating for the event. Due to the limited attendance, season ticket holders have the first chance at grabbing tickets for the game.

More information regarding tickets and the game itself can be found here.