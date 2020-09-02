Non-Stop Flights From Sioux Falls to Charlotte Coming

Despite the airline industry cutting jobs and fights over the past several months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local travelers are actually getting an additional destination to fly to.

Sioux Falls Business is reporting that American Airlines will begin offering non-stop service between Sioux Falls and Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning November 5.

Daily three-hour flights will depart Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) at 6:30 AM CT and arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) at 10:30 AM ET.

Return flights from North Carolina's largest city to South Dakota's largest city will depart at 8:00 PM ET and arrive at 10:00 PM CT.

The route will be a seasonal offering initially.

According to American's website, the lowest round trip fare is $247 per person for basic economy.

Charlotte will become the 14th city served directly from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.