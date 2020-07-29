Noem Wants SD Schools To Open Back Up Without Mask Mandates

The month of August is only three days away and that means schools will be back in session within a matter of weeks.

With schools starting, the question has come up time and time again about the protocols and procedures schools will have in place for their students and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Kristi Noem has said that she "will push for schools to stay open this fall, but disparaged any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms" according to the Washington Times.

Noem has used many different resources to come to this decision but has also stated that:

"We cannot sacrifice the educational, physical, emotional, and social well-being of our kids. The risks of COVID are too minimal for us to make sure that they’re all going to stay home,” - Noem via the Washington Times.

Noem mentions that the medical community has gone back and worth on whether masks are indeed effective in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Children have been considered not a high risk to the coronavirus but wearing a mask while in the classroom and for long periods of time Noem fears will entince children to touch their faces more often.

Governor Noem's take on wearing facial coverings opposes the views of the South Dakota State Medical Association to require face masks in schools.

Source: Washington Times