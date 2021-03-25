Noem Takes Steps to Protect 2nd Amendment Rights in State

On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem took steps to protect the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans. Noem did this by signing a bill that would prohibit state and local governments from seizing guns and ammunition.

As Dakota News Now reports, Senate Bill 100 clearly states that no state agency, local government, or appointed official has the authority to stop or regulate the lawful sale or use of firearms, ammo, or personal weapons. The Bill also has provisions that protect those individuals who have concealed carry permits in the state.

What to do about gun violence has been all over the news once again in the wake of another series of mass shootings like the one that happened on Monday (March 22) inside a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. The most recent shooting claimed the lives of ten victims, one being that of a 51-year-old police officer that was responding to the attack.

The Biden administration quickly denounced the attack and called on Congress to act swiftly on passing what Biden calls common-sense gun legislation.

It is the hope of the President that a series of new gun laws will be enacted, calling for increased background checks on individuals attempting to buy firearms. A proposed plan calls for an extension to the NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System), a background check system conducted by the FBI that was put in place in 1993. The NICS check runs a background check on every prospective gun buyer who is attempting to buy a firearm from a place of business holding a Federal Firearms License.

Right now, should an individual get flagged during the NICS check process, the FBI is required to run a more extensive check on the prospective buyer. That check can take up to 3-additional days to conduct. The Biden administration would like to see new legislation passed that extends the waiting period by an additional 10 days or perhaps even longer in some cases.

Another part of the proposed gun plan that Biden is endorsing is close the "Gun Show Loophole." That's a popular political term being used to describe the sale of firearms by private sellers. This type of gun sale transaction takes place between private parties, and as of right now, does not require a federal background check to happen. The Biden administration is hoping to put a law in place to end those type of gun transactions in the future.

Probably the most controversial part of the gun plan being discussed is the proposed ban on assault weapons. Guns like the AR-15 and AK-47 are extremely popular in the country and are often linked to mass shootings. A number of people within the Democratic party have a desire to put an end to the sale of these types of modern sporting rifles to the general public while instituting a ban on all high-capacity gun magazines that are capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition for pistols and rifles currently in circulation.

There has also been heated discussion on the legalities of instituting a gun buy-back program or even a possible gun confiscation on assault weapons in the U.S. A topic that was frequently being touted during the 2020 Presidential Primaries by former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke and others.

Regardless of where you stand on the gun control issue, I would hope every American agrees something needs to be done to help curb the rash of gun violence that continues to plague the nation.

What to do and the best course of action to take to handle the situation is the million- dollar question.

As a gun owner and Second Amendment supporter, I have definite feelings on the issue. I am all for tightening up certain gun laws that will do a better job of identifying felons and people with mental health issues who shouldn't be allowed to purchase or own firearms. Requiring current gun owners to take security measures to ensure their firearms are safely stored in their homes and vehicles is another no-brainer common-sense gun practice, in my opinion. I do not believe that punishing law-abiding gun owners like myself and countless others all over this country by restricting the types of weapons we can legally own is the answer.

Again, there is no doubt that a number of steps can and need to be taken to help put an end to the tragic loss of life resulting from gun violence. What solutions legal, or otherwise that will transpire over the next weeks and months remain to be seen.

One thing is for certain you can bank on it being controversial.

Source: Dakota News Now