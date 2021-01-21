Noem Blames State’s Attorneys for No Action in Ravnsborg Case

It's now been over 4 months since the fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the South Dakota State's Attorneys have yet to any action on the case, as of yet. That has Governor Noem feeling frustrated, calling the matter a "grave disservice" to the family of the victim in a press briefing.

According to Dakota News Now, the Governor has reached out to the state's attorneys and they haven't been amenable to her office's request for updates in the investigation.

The investigation began in September when it was announced that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore with his vehicle at night, while traveling on highway 14, west of Highmore.

Whether or not Ravnsborg will be charged in the investigation is up to the South Dakota State's Attorneys General, which is lead by Hyde County Attorney, Emily Sovell.

This isn't the first time Governor Noem has expressed her frustration with the slow pace of the investigation. Back in December, she showed similar disappointment in a statement to Dakota News Now.

I share South Dakotans frustration about the amount of time this has taken. To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim’s family. -Governor Kristi Noem

The family of Joseph Boever has been looking for answers since the crash first occurred back in September as well. But the fate of the investigation remains in the hands of the Attorneys General at this time.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

