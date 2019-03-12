Noah, a special holiday event that has captured audiences for generations is coming to Sioux Falls at Century Theatres East in Dawley Farms on Tuesday, April 9.

You may have grown up watching this story unfold on TV and most recently as a Hollywood production. Now you and your family will witness the story of Noah in a live setting with real animals and the epic story.

This is one of the world’s best-known voyages. With a catastrophic storm on its way, Noah is given a monumental task: build a boat big enough to save mankind from a flood that will cover the entire earth.

Seen by more than 5 million people and filmed in front of a live audience on stage and brought to life on the big screen as one of the most spectacular stage productions of its kinds.

This Easter season Noah embarks on an epic journey with Sight & Sound Theatres as they bring history's best-known voyage to life.