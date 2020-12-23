No Travel Advisory, Blizzard Warnings

Road conditions deteriorating fast in the eastern part of the state and into Minnesota.

Strong winds did an about-face bringing blowing snow and recorded wind gusts up to 79 MPH in parts of the state. The South Dakota Departments of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory. Travelers will experience rapidly reduced visibility in most of the region.

The picture below is from just east of Chamberlain this morning. The forecast for the Sioux Falls area is still calling for around 4 inches of snow and wind gusts higher than 55 MPH.

National Weather Service

Bitterly cold wind chills will set in for Thursday.