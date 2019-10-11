No Travel Advised in Central South Dakota

How about this weather? That's the topic of conversation as we saw our first taste of winter conditions across the state.

Safe Travel USA

Take a look at the map posted above and you will see that the South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising NO TRAVEL on parts of Interstate 90 from Murdo to Wall.

As many of us know, that area doesn't have much of a windbreak.

Snow and blowing snow with high winds are causing travel conditions to be treacherous. According to the KSFY Severe Weather Center, High temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 30s this afternoon, with the coldest readings focused across northern South Dakota. And wind chills will be in the teens East River. In the western part of the state, single-digit readings will be common.