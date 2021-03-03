No Surprise: Minnesota Vikings Release Tight End Kyle Rudolph

In a move that made a lot of sense in regards to the salary cap, the Minnesota Vikings have released Kyle Rudolph after 10 seasons.

This doesn't come as any form of a surprise considering the situation the Vikings are currently sitting in when it comes to the salary cap. Rudolph was scheduled to account for $9.4 million against the salary cap, but releasing him would save the Vikings $5.1 million in cap room.

Back in January, Rudolph told former Vikings linebacker, Ben Leber, that he would not be interested in restructuring his contract if his role in the offense would continue to be more of a blocker instead of receiving tight end. Between 2019 and 2020, Rudolph combined for 67 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018 alone, Rudolph caught 64 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns.

Rudolph leaves the Vikings after 10 great seasons that saw many different moments and memories. He was a member of one of the worst seasons in Vikings history in 2011 when the team finished 3-13, but was part of the core group that helped the Vikings rebound back from that to make the postseason in 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2019. His 2019 appearance ended in a walk-off victory over the Saints.

It made all the business sense in the world to release Rudolph, but now that it has happened I will even admit, as a Vikings fan, that it stings to see him go. There have been so many great memories that he has provided in the past, but it's also exciting to see him now go to a place that will utilize him in the way he expects to be used.

Rudolph appeared in 140 games for the Vikings from 2011-2020. His career Vikings numbers finished with 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Minnesota now moves forward with Irv Smith Jr, Tyler Conklin, and Hale Hentges at the tight end position.