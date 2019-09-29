The MLB regular season is over and no one has ever hit more home runs than the Minnesota Twins in MLB history.

Minnesota narrowly edged out the Yankees for the home run record who ended the season with 306, while the Twins slugged 307.

No team had ever hit over 300 home runs prior to this season.

All over the league home run numbers were up and according to ESPN, 13 MLB teams set new team home run records.

Minnesota hit so many home runs this year, they were pegged the "Bomba Squad" and look to carry over all that success at the plate to the postseason.

The Minnesota Twins will begin the playoffs this week on the road against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.