No Fireworks in Pierre This Year

Fireworks are a fun part of the 4th of July celebrations every year in South Dakota communities. Many towns don't allow citizens to do that within their city limits. Another has had the privilege to do that voted down.

According to Dakota News Now, the Pierre city commission has voted against a proposed ordinance that would have allowed the launching and discharging of fireworks within the limits of the city.

In 2020 Pierre granted temporary permission for people to set off fireworks while on private property. Some hoped that this permission would be extended in the form of an ordinance but that was denied this week.

One of the commissioners said most people didn't feel strongly about the issue one way or the other. The Pierre fire chief said that there were no fire calls due to fireworks over the 4th of July holiday in 2017 through 2019. But last year there were seven fire calls for fire service due to the fun.

The legal period to discharge fireworks in South Dakota is from June 27 until the end of the first Sunday after July 4. So this year that means you can set off your bottle rockets until the end of the day on July 6. You can also use your leftovers around New Years Eve from December 28 through the end of January 1.

Here's a list of tips from the American Association of Pyrotechnics on ways to keep yourself and others from getting burned or losing a finger.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Always read and follow the directions on the label

Always have an adult present when handling fireworks

Never give fireworks to young children, even sparklers!

Use fireworks outdoors in a safe, non-wooden area

Having a working garden hose or bucket of water handy

Keep everyone a safe distance away from fireworks

Light only one firework at a time

Never re-ignite a firework that doesn’t light the first time or one that has finished its display

Never carry fireworks in your pocket

Don’t throw fireworks at another person

Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Keep spectators at a safe distance

Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks