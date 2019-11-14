No Christmas Light Show at Western Mall in 2019

The plug has been pulled on a longtime holiday light show in Sioux Falls.

Christmas at the Western Mall will not take place in 2019.

The show's creator, Joseph Noe, made the announcement on Facebook Thursday (November 14), saying that an agreement with the mall had not been secured for the upcoming holiday season:

The light show began in 2006 as 'Crooks Christmas' at Noe's home and in 2010 he moved it indoors to the Western Mall in Sioux Falls.