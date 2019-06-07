No Boating on Missouri River near Sioux City, Iowa

Planning on a leisure cruise in the future on the Missouri River? OK, but you need to look up stream.

A moderate to major flood level on the Missouri River is shutting down recreational and commercial river traffic.

The U.S. Coast Guard this week closed the river to all recreational boating and commercial traffic. The closure is from St. Louis, MO (mile marker 0.0) to 18 miles north of Sioux City, Iowa. That's almost 400 miles.

It was just last week that Interstate 29 closed near Council Bluffs.

According to Dakota County Emergency Management, due to existing hazards such as drift and high water the damage to or overtopping of flood control levees continues. The closure will remain in effect until the water levels decrease to a safe condition as determined by the Captain of the Port (COTP) in consultation with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased the releases at Gavins Point Dam earlier this week.