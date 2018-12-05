MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored 15 points and No. 14 Minnesota stayed unbeaten, topping Incarnate Word 75-39 Wednesday.

Pitts made five 3-pointers, Annalese Lamke added 13 points and Mercedes Staples had 11 for the Gophers (8-0).

Angelica Wiggins, sister of Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins, scored 13 for Incarnate Word (0-9).

Minnesota took a 12-0 lead and held the Cardinals to only one basket in the first quarter, a 3 by Wiggins with 37 seconds left. It was 32-11 at halftime.

The crowd of 7,835 included several thousand elementary schoolchildren for the early start.

