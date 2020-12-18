No.1 Pick Edwards Scores 17 in Timberwolves Final Preseason Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves got their first win of the pre-season on Thursday night 129-127 over the Dallas Mavericks in Overtime.

Minnesota had started the truncated preseason 0-2 but snagged a win to close out the exhibition portion of their schedule ahead of their season opener next week against Detroit on December 23.

Although it is always nice to get a win even if it doesn't count toward the regular season, the bigger news from Thursday was the play of No.1 overall pick Anthony Edwards.

Edwards logged 26 minutes and even though he shot around 33% from the field, he scored 17 points, added 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and had no turnovers.

Clearly, Edwards has all the physical traits to be very good in the league, but it is all about refining those physical gifts as he transitions from college to the NBA.

I think it is going to be very important for Edwards to get off to a solid start this year so his confidence doesn't start to lack as he finds his role on this roster and in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all T-Wolves in scoring as he dropped 20 points in 27 minutes while the Wolves offense also got a boost from Malik Beasley and Jarret Culver both scoring 18.

