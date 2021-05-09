No.1 Augustana Wins NSIC Softball Championship

The Augustana University softball team has been dominant over the last few years and that dominance continued this year in conference play.

The No.1 ranked Augie Softball team took home the NSIC title this weekend with their sweep of No.20 Winona State.

Get our free mobile app

Augustana won game one 10-1 and took home the second of a doubleheader 6-2 on Saturday.

With the sweep, Augustana moved to 38-4 on the season and 26-2 within the NSIC all while still defending their National Championship from 2019 with the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Augie now has 13 total conference titles in program history and this marks the fourth title in the NSIC.

For more information on their NSIC title, the team's roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.