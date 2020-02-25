Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Coming To The District June 19

The legendary Nitty Dirt Band is coming to the District in Sioux Falls Friday, June 19!

Formed back in 1966, the Band rose to international stardom in 1970 with their iconic Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy LP and the smash single Mr. Bojangles.

Over 50 years later the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is still wowing crowds around the world, singing along with great hits like An American Dream, Make A Little Magic, Long Hard Road, and a personal favorite Fishin' In The Dark and so many more.

Tickets for this incredible one-night-only show at the District go on sale February 28, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. and can be purchased here.

A special pre-sale will be Thursday, February 27 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Pre-Sale Code: FISHIN

Don't miss the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Friday June 19 at The District. The show is for all ages, Doors Open at 7:00 P.M. and the show begins at 8:00.

We'll see you there!

