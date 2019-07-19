Nine Sioux Falls Businesses on Best American Workplaces List

Would you say that your workplace is one of the best in America?

Employees at nine different Sioux Falls companies can say that after a new survey from the career website site Indeed ranked the Top-Rated Workplaces in 2019.

The rankings are based on employee reviews left on Indeed's website for Fortune 500 companies of more than 100 employees.

And while none of the businesses on the list are based in Sioux Falls, nine have branches or locations in South Dakota's largest city, including two in the Top 10 - Costco (#6) and Delta Airlines (#7).

One other company with a Sioux Falls presence is in the Top 25 - Charles Schwab (#24).

TOP 25 WORKPLACES IN AMERICA (Indeed.com)

Adobe Facebook Southwest Airlines Live Nation Intuit Costco Delta Airlines eBay Microsoft Johnson & Johnson Bristol- Myers Squibb Salesforce Fannie Mae Eli Lilly JetBlue Airways Freeport-McMoRan Flour Corp. Apple Cisco Capital One Nike Amgen Booz Allen Charles Schwab Viacom

Other businesses in the Top 50 with Sioux Falls connections are Land O' Lakes (#29), Starbucks (#33), Best Buy (#39), Hilton (#46), Edward Jones (#47), and United Airlines (#50).