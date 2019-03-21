Night Ranger to Headline Hot Harley Nights 2019!

The multi-platinum band Night Ranger will headline a free concert at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Saturday night July 13 and it's all part of the 24th Annual Hot Harley Nights to benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota!

Night Ranger will be a great fit for the most-rockin' night of summer with such hits as "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes", "(You Can Still) Rock In America", "Sentimental Street", "Goodbye", "Sing Me

Away", and "Four in the Morning".

The free concert will also feature acoustic music duo Whiskey Rich and the returning Ron Keel Band.

Along with great entertainment Hot Harley Nights will also include Family Night for kids of all ages on Thursday, July 11; Friday, July 12 the region’s largest Ride-in-Motorcycle Show and local band Rock ‘n Roll Damnation, the AC/DC Tribute Band will be at J&L Harley-Davidson.

Saturday, July 13 features a casino run and a roaring motorcycle parade lead by Make-A-Wish children, ending at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for a great night of musical entertainment, exhibits, classic cars, and food vendors. The high-adrenalin motorcycle stunt show - Rhett Rotten Wall of Death will put on multiple shows at J&L Harley-Davidson starting Thursday evening. A motorcycle raffle - giving away a new 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage motorcycle - will also benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.