‘Nick Jr. Live, Move to the Music’ Coming to Sioux City

For the first time ever on stage together, "PAW Patrol," "Dora the Explorer, "Blue's Clues and You" and many other of Nick Jr. Characters will be singing and dancing into Sioux City this fall. The Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music" tour will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theatre on September 14th from 10:00AM and 2:00PM and on the 15th at 2:00PM.

The musical follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows.

Tickets start at just $1950 and are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15 at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 855-333-8771.

Source: siouxcityjournal.com