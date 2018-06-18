Nick Hovden Steps Down as Coyote Head Golf Coach

*** Information provided by USD Athletics ***

VERMILLION, S.D. – Nick Hovden , the 2015 Summit League Men's Golf Coach of the Year, has announced his resignation after eight seasons as the men's and women's head golf coach.

"My journey as head golf coach has been amazing," Hovden said. "I'm beyond thankful to everyone at USD for such a great opportunity and experience, and for seeing the confidence in me when I first started eight years ago.

"I need to give a huge thank you to all the student-athletes, coaches and families I've been blessed to get to know over the years. I would also like to thank my wife, Jamie, and my family for their endless support and patience."

Hovden guided the men's golf team to the 2015 Summit League Championship and a spot in that season's NCAA Regional, both of which were firsts in program history. The same year, he earned the Summit League Men's Golf Coach of the Year.

This past season, he guided the women's program to its best finish in the Summit League Championship, a fourth-place showing led by Abby Dufrane's 10 th place individual finish.

"I can't thank Nick enough for what he has done to create a positive culture not only within the golf program but the athletics department overall," Director of Athletics David Herbster said. "We will miss Nick as a coach but know that he will be close and always a part of the Coyote family. We wish him the best in his new career outside of athletics."

Hovden coached six golfers to all-Summit League honors, led by Brenna Lervick who earned three all-league accolades. The list also includes Samuel Matthew and Tommy Vining each named twice along with Jordan Rykal, Alex Kline and Matt Tolan .

Vining earned back-to-back major awards from the Summit League as he was named the 2017-18 Golfer of the Year and the 2016-17 Newcomer of the Year.

Under Hovden's tutelage, the Coyotes captured nine individual medalist honors along with five tournament victories as a team.

"It's never easy to step away from something you love, but knowing the program and its vision for the future is in such a great place makes it a little easier," Hovden added. "I'm excited to start focusing more on my family as I transition from passionate leader to avid follower of the Coyote golf program."

