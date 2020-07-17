NHRA 2020 Event in Brainerd, Minnesota Postponed Due to COVID-19

If you were planning on making a trip to Brainerd, Minnesota for the annual NHRA event this August, you might want to put your plans on hold.

The NHRA announced today (July 17) that the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway scheduled for August 14-16 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is currently no scheduled makeup date for the event.

“We are disappointed that we have to postpone our event,” said Kristi Copham, owner of Brainerd International Raceway, “but we hope that, by working closely with state and local authorities and NHRA, we can find a way to put on a Nationals race later this season, especially for our fans, who deserve to enjoy a great weekend of NHRA drag racing. We appreciate everyone’s patience – our fans, vendors, staff, and race teams -- as we try to work through the issues that would allow us to hold the event, and we’re continuing to work hard on it every day.”

I know many people from the Sioux Falls area that make the trip each year to Brainerd for the weekend. Unfortunately, that will all have to be placed on hold for now and everyone will have to hold out hope that they can find another date later this season. Ticket holders can visit the Brainerd Raceway website for refund options.

The NHRA has also postponed the Denver event scheduled for August 7-9. The rest of the NHRA schedule will remain the same as scheduled for now. Indianapolis will now host an NHRA event at Lucas Oil Raceway August 6-9 in place of the Denver event.

Source: NHRA