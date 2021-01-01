NHL to Still Play Outdoor Games in 2021

Over the years we have seen some great outdoor matchups and just some great scenes from the sport being played outside instead of inside a normal NHL stadium.

According to multiple reports, the NHL will play two games featuring four teams, outdoors in Lake Tahoe in 2021.

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Las Vegas Golden Knights on February 20 and the Boston Bruins will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on February 21.

The goal is to create a marquee television event for fans as they wont be able to attend either of the outdoor games.

Locally, many hockey fans were geared up to see a outdoor game in the state of Hockey but those plans changed in 2020.

Minneapolis was scheduled to host a outdoor game at Target Field during this year's NHL schedule but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 NHL season is scheduled to start January 13 and each team will play 56 games in total.

For more information on the National Hockey League, the upcoming season and news surrounding the entire league, you can visit their website.