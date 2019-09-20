Fans attending NFL games this weekend might see a different style of team introductions following a temporary ban on on-field pyrotechnics.

Teams like the Minnesota Vikings will not be able to use on-field pyrotechnics this weekend, or in the immediate future, following a situation that took place in Nashville last weekend. One of the pyro boxes caught fire during pregame festivities. The NFL has launched an investigation into the pyro issue.

With the investigation ongoing, the fun has ended for everyone else at least in regards to on-field pyro. The league did clarify though that teams are still able to use pyro as long as it isn't done on the field of play. So teams that blast pyro from the roof of the stadium for touchdowns will be able to continue that tradition...for now.

The ban is scheduled to remain in place until the NFL completes its investigation into the incident. There is no timetable as to how long that will last.

But, in the meantime, have a "blast" attending the games the next few weeks without the pyro.