NFL TE Dallas Goedert Sucker Punched Inside Aberdeen Bar

To this point, the news surrounding Dallas Goedert and his path from South Dakota to the NFL has been almost all positive but on Saturday night, the news was not so great.

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end was at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen and was sucker-punched by another patron.

It appears as if Goedert didn't provoke the assailant to punch him and it looked like it knocked him out.

ESPN reported that Goedert said he was doing fine, but the reports also said after the incident, he was taken to the hospital but released.

The Zoo Bar is located on Main Street in Aberdeen

a night out!"

Goedert is from Britton, SD, and went to Britton-Hecla High School before attending the South Dakota State University.

After starring for SDSU, Goedert was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 49th overall pick.

He will be entering his third season in the NFL and will continue to be a valuable asset to Carson Wentz and the rest of the Eagles offense.