NFL Stadiums: Seat-Back Chairs vs Benches

If football fans are going to shell out $118 for a seat to watch an NFL game you'd think the seat would actually be a chair seat. One with a backrest. Why would you go back to that stadium game after game and sit on a bench?

The Green Bay Packers are one NFL team, where at historic Lambeau Field which was erected in 1957, has a capacity of 81,000 fans. Looking at an article published February 2020, team president Mark Murphy said replacing the bench seating would cost the Packers roughly 10,000-12,000 in total seating capacity inside the stadium, and expanding the north end zone seating wouldn’t come close to making up for the lost seats.

Currently, there are 60 rows of aluminum benches without backing in Lambeau. Interestingly, the story states that the bench seating hasn’t had any effect on fan interest in attending games at Lambeau Field, so there’s no real incentive for the Packers to make a change.

Yes, we all know that if you are can fork over the $924 for a club seat there will be several perks that come along with that. Like a flat-screen TV, food and beverage service, and VIP parking.

And let's not forget cushioned seating.