NFL Stadium Sized Asteroid Zips Past Earth on Saturday

Imagine an asteroid as big as US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis slamming into Earth at 12,000 miles per hour. On second thought, please don't!

NASA says a 1,100-foot diameter asteroid, known officially as 163348 (2002 NN4) will make an 'Earth close approach' on Saturday, June 6.

Just how close is an 'Earth close approach' in NASA-speak? About 3.2 million miles away. NASA lists 2002 NN4 as a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid' due to its predicted close pass to Earth.

For perspective, NASA says the moon is about 239,000 miles away from the Earth. This floating stadium will be around 13 times further away than our moon.

Dakota News Now reports that before the end of this weekend, eight other asteroids will make close approaches to Earth. That's about eight too many for my liking.

There are astronomers who track thousands of space objects that could possibly be a problem for the Earth. That's great, but I'm not sure we could do much right now to stop one from hitting us.

To celebrate that the Earth won't be hit on Saturday, maybe my wife and I will watch Bruce Willis save the Earth in Armageddon.