NFL Pro Bowl Finds a New Home

The NFL Pro Bowl is on the move again as the 2021 Pro Bowl will be in Las Vegas.

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be in Sin City at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It will be played on Sunday, January 31 and will air on ESPN and ABC.

We all know the Pro Bowl isn't the most highly competitive event, but when you put it in accessible locations like Vegas, it will certainly get a good crowd.

I have attended two Pro Bowls in Miami and Glendale both had a great atmosphere.

Whether that brings in more fans to watch on TV and if the ratings see a boost will be something that we have to wait and see if those things improve.

Back in May, the NFL Draft was scheduled to be in Las Vegas to kick off the new home of the Raiders, but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raiders will play their first regular season game in Las Vegas on September 21 for Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The Super Bowl will be played the following Sunday in Tampa, FL.

