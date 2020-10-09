NFL Moves Around 3 Games Due to Positive COVID Cases

The NFL unfortunately has had to pivot with its upcoming schedule after numerous positive COVID tests across the league.

Three games have been moved around due to the numerous positive tests that have affected multiple teams throughout the NFL.

ESPN will have another Monday Night Football doubleheader with the Broncos game against the Patriots being moved to 4 PM CT.

The Tennessee Titans have been at the forefront of the positive tests and have seen their game against Buffalo Bills moved to Tuesday at 5 PM CT.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game scheduled for next Thursday has been moved to October 18.

Fortunately for the NFL, they have been able to navigate the pandemic fairly well through the first few weeks, but the last 10 days has proven to be the most difficult.

Multiple teams have seen positive tests and it has affected everything from a starting QB to practice squad players.

The NFL has continued to remind its organizations of the rules as well as the potential punishments that could come from not following protocols.

For more information on the rescheduled games and the National Football League, you can visit their website.