NFL May Fine Players for Virus Violations

Every single league is trying to figure a way out to play games during the COVID-19 pandemic and many may have penalties in place if protocols are not followed.

The NFL isn't playing around when it comes to these discussions either as ESPN reports that the NFL is considering fines for players who violate their policies surrounding the virus.

The NFLPA was on a conference call with the team reps according to reports and they were told that if players acted in "reckless" behavior that they will be potentially fined.

The message was clear and concise as the league continues to tell the players association that the only opportunity to complete a season is to have players testing negative and adhering to the protocols.

Some of the other messages included that even though they will have so much testing, the virus is very contagious and should be respected.

Additionally, African American males are more susceptible to COVID-19 and that even though you get it once that you should still act as if you can get it again as the information is still unclear on whether you can get it a second time.

Players must practice all protocols and if a player tests positive, they will be removed from the team and will have to test negative twice before they can return to play.

No matter how you slice it, this NFL season is going to be unlike any other we have seen before.

It is still up in the air as to whether or not fans will be able to attend games this fall during the NFL season with surging COVID-19 numbers across the country.

For more information on the NFL and the decisions they are making surrounding the pandemic, you can visit their website.