NFL Instructs Teams to Hold Training Camp at Home Facilities

A few traditions will be coming to an end this summer as the NFL will force teams to stay at home facilities instead of traveling for training camp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL will force all teams to stay at home facilities for camp this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

While teams have started to make their own facilities home to training camp, a few teams have remained in outside locations. The Dallas Cowboys, for example, have held a training camp in California dating back to the 1960s. Another team that will be seeing change for the first time is the Carolina Panthers. Carolina has, since the day the franchise was founded, held their camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Finally, the Las Vegas Raiders will not be staying in Napa, California, and will shift over to Henderson, Nevada.

This feels like, even though it's forced this year due to the pandemic, that the days of training camp being off-site are coming to an end in general. Locally, we watched the Minnesota Vikings hold camp in Mankato for 50 years before moving over to their new training facility. The Arizona Cardinals left Flagstaff after 25 years to move to State Farm Stadium for camp. As teams continue to build state-of-the-art facilities, the more likely it is that the convenience of staying home will overcome the fanbases in other cities. We'll see if that changes going into the future.

The NFL is doing everything they can to remain on schedule to open camps, preseason, and the regular season on time. This move of training camps will attempt to make that goal a reality.